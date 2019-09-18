China Open: Sai Praneeth beats Suppanyu Avihingsanon, proceeds to second round

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon 2-1 in a first-round match of the China Open here on Wednesday.

In the tough encounter that lasted 72-minutes, Praneeth claimed the first game 21-19 in a neck-and-neck fight.

Suppanyu made a comeback in the second game and secured it 23-21.

In the decider, Praneeth won the match 21-14. With this win, he proceeded to the second round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a first-round match. (ANI)

