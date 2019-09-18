India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal
India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal

China Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to Busanan Ongbamrungphan

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:29 IST

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal crashed out of the ongoing China Open after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the first round match on Wednesday.
Nehwal faced an early exit from the tournament as she lost to the lower-ranked, currently 18th, Busanan in 44 minutes-long encounter.
Earlier, in the BWF World Championships, the world number eight Nehwal was knocked out of the tournament after facing a defeat in the round of 16-match.
Later in the day, BWF World Championships winner PV Sindhu will face China's Li Xue Rui in the first round match. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 13:02 IST

Vinesh Phogat makes it to Olympics, to fight for bronze against...

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat secured a spot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an impressive 8-2 win against returning world silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the ongoing World Wrestling Championship here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:45 IST

China Open: Sai Praneeth beats Suppanyu Avihingsanon, proceeds...

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth defeated Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon 2-1 in a first-round match of the China Open here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:12 IST

Our expectations are higher this time: Odisha FC coach

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) sixth edition, newly added franchise Odisha FC's coach Josep Gombau said that he is expecting better results from the side this time.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:57 IST

Sydney Sixers re-signs James Vince for BBL season nine

Sydney [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): England batsman James Vince has been re-signed for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season nine with Sydney Sixers on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:25 IST

Sydney Thunder signs Chris Morris for upcoming BBL season

Sydney [Australia], Sept 18 (ANI): The Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder on Wednesday announced the signing of South African all-rounder Chris Morris for the upcoming season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:49 IST

John Stones out for a month due to muscle injury, says Pep Guardiola

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Manchester City suffered a blow as manager Pep Guardiola on Tuesday confirmed that defender John Stones was ruled out for a month due to muscle injury.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:33 IST

Meghalaya School wins U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School, Meghalaya defeated Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) by 1-0 in the final of U-17 Junior Boys Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Dr Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:12 IST

The country stands behind Ben Stokes in support: Tom Harrison

London [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison on Tuesday backed Ben Stokes after an English daily published a report about the cricketer's secret family tragedy, saying that the country stands with him in support.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 22:55 IST

Every match day is a new day, says India U-16 head coach Bibiano...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): As India and Turkmenistan get ready to face-off each other in the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship Qualifier, Blue Colts head coach Bibiano Fernandes has said that players must respect their opponents whenever they step on the field, as every match day is a new day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:50 IST

David Alaba out for two-three weeks, confirms Niko Kovac

Leeds [UK], Sept 17 (ANI): Bayern Munich's David Alaba is set to stay out of action for two-three weeks, manager Niko Kovac confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:18 IST

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini confirm...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday said Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Navdeep Saini have confirmed their availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:01 IST

Bangladesh A squad announced for Sri Lanka tour

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 17 (ANI): Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced their 16-man A squad which will tour to Sri Lanka.

Read More
iocl