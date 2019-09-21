China Open: Tai Tzu Ying overcomes Chen Yu Fei to reach final

Changzhou [China], Sept 21 (ANI): Tai Tzu Ying defeated China's Chen Yu Fei 6-21, 21-13, 22-20 in a semifinal match of women's singles in the China Open here on Saturday.

In the 55 minutes long encounter, Ying lost the first game without giving any fight to her opponent. In the next two games, she made a comeback and clinched both games to secure a spot in the final of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Carolina Marin defeated Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 in a semi-final match.

The 26-year-old is returning to the court after eight months after she had the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery. She missed the BWF World Championships which concluded last month in Basel, Switzerland.

Marin will now meet Tai Tzu Ying in the final of the China Open on September 22. (ANI)