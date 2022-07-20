City of Birmingham decorated in Commonwealth Games colours

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Birmingham [UK], July 20 (ANI): The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games is set to take place in Birmingham in the United Kingdom. The event is going to commence on July 28 but the city has already started to decorate with billboards, hoardings, banners, and signages displaying Commonwealth Games 2022 colours.

With just eight days remaining for the Games wherever you go to shopping malls, restaurants, streets, and the city market areas the fans can see all the decorations of CWG.

The mascot known as 'Perry' the bull is seen everywhere in city decorations. It is the first mascot at any multi-sport event to be brought to life by AR (Augmented Reality). Perry the bull is described as friendly, kind and cheeky.

The posters of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games are seen everywhere in the city. The place where Queens Baton relay comes is also decorated for the fans and visitors. The entire city has been given a CWG 2022 theme.



Birmingham 2022 CWG is expected to feature 72 teams, including the 54 Commonwealth of Nations countries and 18 territories.

Twenty years ago England hosted Commonwealth Games when Manchester hosted it in 2002 and the seventh Games in the United Kingdom after London and Manchester, Cardiff in 1958, Edinburgh in 1970 and 1986 and Glasgow 2014.



Birmingham 2022 will take place in 15 venues spread across the West Midlands region, with seven of them, including the athletics stadium and marathon route, being located in the city of Birmingham.

This year the motto for CWG 2022 is "Games for Everyone" because Birmingham 2022 helps to bring people together by connecting athletes from across different countries and territories spread across this huge globe.

The Commonwealth Games will take place from July 28, 2022, to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham. A contingent of 215 athletes will represent India in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. (ANI)

