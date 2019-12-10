Clean sports is our agenda: Sports minister Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that clean sports is on the agenda of the government and they are creating awareness on the important issue of doping.

"For youth, it is very important to stay drug-free. So clean sports is the agenda of the government," Rijiju told reporters.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was appointed as the brand ambassador of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) today.

"We have appointed brand ambassador Suniel Shetty and its pure honorarium," said Rijiju.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to Suneil Shetty who is known as the fit actor to accept the appointment as the brand ambassador," he added.

World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday handed a four-year ban to Russia from participating and hosting major sporting events over its involvement in a doping scandal.

Hence, Russia will not take part in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, 2022 Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup 2022.

"One of the important things for us is to make sports clean and for that, we are creating awareness and I am also trying to do some innovative steps to ensure that athletes are given proper awareness," emphasised Rijiju. (ANI)

