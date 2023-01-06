CM Eknath Shinde launches Maharashtra State Olympic Games at grand opening ceremony

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], January 6 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Honourable Eknath Shinde declared that 122 new sports complexes would be built soon in rural areas to reinforce the state's status as a sporting powerhouse in the country at par with international standards.



Addressing a packed house at the Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul in Balewadi, Pune after officially launching the Maharashtra State Olympic Games during a grand opening ceremony, said: "We will also provide our athletes with every possible facility and support so that they can excel not only at the national level but internationally too."



"We have to develop players from a young age at every level -- village, district, taluka and state - to create international-class sportspersons," he added.



Shinde also revealed that an exhaustive database of every sportsperson in the state is being maintained to ensure their progress in the world of sports.



"Recently, we have given a cash award of Rs 2 crore to shooter Rudraksha Patil of Thane who won a gold medal in the World Shooting Championship," the CM pointed out.



Taking the plan a step forward, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government would give sufficient funds to hire foreign coaches and build international-class infrastructure in the state.





"In the last 5-6 years, under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we have created a cohesive and positive atmosphere for sports. The government is committed to develop the sport in the country and players should take advantage of this," he said.



Honourable Sports Minister Girish Mahajan promised to hold the Maharashtra Games every two years from now on. "National Games winners will receive cash awards to the tune of Rs 50 lakh for a gold, Rs 30 lakh for a silver and Rs 20 lakh for a bronze," he said.



Maharashtra Olympic Association president Ajit Pawar, expressing his delight at the Games being held after such a long gap, requested the government to take up the long-standing project of building an Olympic Bhavan in Balewadi.



Earlier, in a compact and well-organised ceremony, the Games' torch was brought into the arena, allowing the Chief Minister to light the flame. The CM also proudly accepted the champion-state trophy that Maharashtra had recently won during the 36th National Games in Gujarat.



After a symbolic march-past, and the customary oath-taking ceremony, the Honourable Chief Minister declared the Games, being held after 22 years, open. Dr Suhas Diwse, the state Sports Commissioner, gave the welcome speech while Namdev Shirgaonkar, General Secretary of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, proposed the vote of thanks.



The event was enlivened by a Ganesh Vandana performance, an energetic mallakhambh display and a beautiful light and sound show.



Over 10,000 athletes and officials are participating in 39 disciplines in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games which is being staged at nine venues across the state from January 2-12. (ANI)

