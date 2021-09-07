Coal India ltd contributes Rs 75 cr towards NSDF of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) of Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports signed MoU with Coal India Limited in presence of Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday in New Delhi for the contribution of Rs 75 cr by CIL towards NSDF as part of CSR.

The Minister of State for YAS Nisith Pramanik, Secretary of Department of Sports Ravi Mittal and officers of Coal India Lmt also graced the event.

During his address, Anurag Thakur said that the valuable contribution by Coal India to NSDF has come at an appropriate time in the backdrop of unprecedented performance by the sportspersons at the recent Olympics and Paralympics.

The Sports Minister also congratulated the Indian athletes for their best ever performance at the Paralympics and for winning 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Appreciating the initiative of Coal India, the Minister added that with this a part of the funds generated from the mining of coal will go to chisel the sportspersons into 'diamonds' that deliver a podium finish.

Giving more details, Anurag Thakur said that the fund is used to promote sports in general and specific sports disciplines for achieving excellence at the national and international level. The fund is also judiciously applied for modernisation and development of infrastructure. In the previous years, a number of PSUs have generously contributed to NSDF.

"The sports academies under SAI and LNIPE needed more hostels for the benefit of athletes. Coal India Ltd's endeavour to contribute substantial funds of Rs 75 crore towards construction of three hostels for sports athletes will bring ease of training and enhanced facilities," Thakur said in the PIB release.



Thakur further said that the signing of MOU for construction of three hostels at SAI academies at Bangalore, Bhopal and LNIPE Gwalior will strengthen the bond between the Department of Sports / NSDF and Coal India Ltd.

The Minister proposed that the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Coal India Limited should jointly set up a Sports Academy for furthering the cause of sporting culture in the country.

The Sports Minister appealed to all PSUs, corporates and individuals to come forward and contribute generously to the NSDF as part of their corporate social responsibility and become stakeholders in India's journey to becoming a sporting powerhouse.

During the event, Nisith Pramanik said that Coal India Ltd has always supported the culture of competitive sports in India. He assured that the funds provided by CIL will be used judiciously and the project will be completed in a time-bound manner.

Secretary Sports Ravi Mittal said that with the construction of hostels in these three academies, it will be possible to hold national coaching camps at these three locations. He urged Coal India to continue their valuable support to NSDF in the future also.

Secretary Coal Anil Jain said that it's a matter of pride for Coal India to contribute to sports development in the country. While it is their duty to support the talented sportspersons, it also contributes to the brand image of Coal India, he said.

According to PIB contribution to NSDF has mainly come from PSUs and PSBs. As on March 31, 2021, total CSR contributions received is Rs 170 crore and Government of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has made a contribution of Rs 164 crore is its matching share.

From this fund, the Ministry has given assistance to organisations for infrastructure and setting up of academies, assistance to sportspersons for their customized training and to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for athletes covered in Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). (ANI)

