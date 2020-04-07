Combating COVID-19: Parupalli Kashyap donates Rs 3 lakh to Telangana CM Relief Fund

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has donated Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19.

The 33-year-old badminton player also saluted health care workers and emergency service providers who are helping people fight against coronavirus.

"I contributed Rs 3 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund . I salute the health care workers and emergency service providers. I hope my contribution helps them .@TelanganaCMO@KTRTRS #LetsFightCoronaTogether," Kashyap tweeted.



After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

On April 6, legendary Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to it and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114. (ANI)

