Combating COVID-19: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma donate Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have donated Rs 5 lakh each for Mumbai police welfare amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh confirmed the news on Saturday and tweeted: "Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation".



Earlier, both Kohli and Anushka had pledged to donate to the PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19.

Currently, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with a total of 19,063 cases.

Both Kohli and Anushka have been vocal in asking all citizens of the country to follow guidelines issued by the government.

The Indian skipper Kohli has also done Instagram Live sessions with Kevin Pietersen and AB de Villiers and during the chat, Kohli said that people need to keep on following social distancing guidelines.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases.

Till now, 17,846 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

