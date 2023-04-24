Committee have submitted report to Sports Ministry: Yogeshwar Dutt amid wrestlers' protest

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], April 23 (ANI): Former Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a part of the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) seven-member committee to probe the wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said that they have submitted the investigation report to Sports Ministry and the committee has no right to declare anyone guilty and innocent.

Top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia resumed their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Members of the committee include Olympic medallist Mary Kom, former archer Dola Banerjee, Alaknanda Ashok, London Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Indian Weightlifting Federation President Sahdev Yadav and two advocates.

"I came to know it through the media that again the wrestlers have started a dharna at Jantar Mantar. Wrestlers have also lodged a complaint, and now the police will investigate and whatever legal process will be done. In the Constitution, everyone has the right to speak for themselves and register an FIR. The committee constituted by the Sports Ministry has submitted its report. The committee has no right to declare anyone guilty and innocent," Yogeshwar Dutt told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the top wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan of sexually abusing seven female wrestlers, including a minor, and stated they filed a complaint against the WFI chief at Connaught Place Police Station two days ago, but the police had yet to file an FIR.



"We wanted to file a sexual harassment FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Two days ago we got a complaint filed but FIR hasn't been registered yet. There are 7 female wrestlers and one of them is a minor. We want the investigation to happen fast. It is a sensitive matter. We are being framed as liars which we cannot bear. We are waiting for two and a half months now but no one is listening. People are saying we are spent force that is why we are protesting. We just won a medal at CWG 2022," Sakshi Malik told the media at Jantar Mantar.

"It is being heard that we are finished, that's why we are protesting. For two and a half months the government has not taken any action. We cannot reveal the name of a minor. Otherwise, her name and career will get spoilt," she added.

India wrestler Bajrang Punia said on Sunday that wrestlers would continue their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh till the latter is arrested.

"We won't leave from here until Brij Bhushan is arrested," Punia said at the protest.

Punia said on Sunday that the wrestlers will be holding a press conference at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and give details about the legal process in their dispute against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

"We are going to do a press conference at 4 pm on Jantar Mantar, we have moved forward now through a legal process and will brief everything there," Bajrang told ANI.

This development comes three months after they first sat down in protest at Jantar Mantar (on January 18). Ace grapplers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Sakshi Malik, held a sit-in protest in Jantar Mantar in January this year, demanding that Brij Bhushan be removed from the head office and Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded. They had accused the body and its chief of sexual harassment and mistreatment of wrestlers. (ANI)

