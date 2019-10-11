Kiren Rijiju
Kiren Rijiju

Committee will be formed to look into matter of sports code: Rijiju

By Nitin Srivastava (ANI) | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): After a long meeting of National Sports Federations (NSF) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, IOA and Rijiju came to a conclusion that committee will be formed to look into the matter of sports code.
"Sports code is just a part of one of the things which we consider important but our purpose is to promote sports, with regards to sports code. We have already taken a decision that this is a technical issue and related to the policy. So, an expert committee will look into it along with IOA and committee. We will take a call at an appropriate time. We did not deliberate on the issue today we deliberated on the issues of promoting sports and Olympic preparation," Rijiju told reporters.
"We have decided to form the committee means we will take a call but as I said we need not go into details something which we have not deliberated as part of the discussion today," Minister added.
When asked about the reluctance of the federation Sports Minister said, "The IOA represents all the interest of the sports federation, so when Dr Batra has said that he is satisfied the way we have approached that means we are together there is nothing called conflict. Don't project it as conflict, we are together and we are working in a unison, we are together and we will come out with a solution concerning all the issues all the matters which will deal and address the concerns of everybody."
"Since we have come into a conclusion that we will together look into the matter so we can't say, something is discarded something is accepted, we are going to move together. The focus is on the promotion of sports the IOA and all the sports federation of India came together with the Sports Ministery and we had a fruitful meeting the whole day. All issues are being discussed and we have prepared our way forward to target objective, everything is set," he added.
When asked about IOA on the decision, IOA President Narinder Batra said: Absolutely we are onboard, there will be a committee in time to formed and will have a discussion and take it forward accordingly. We are satisfied with today's discussion and I think we should more focus on 2020 Tokyo, 2024 Paris, and 2028 Los Angles Olympics that's on more deliberation took place. I don't know why you are going on the side track of the minor issues." (ANI)

