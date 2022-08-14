Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Nikhat Zareen gifts PM Modi boxing gloves

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Indian Commonwealth Games contingent expressed their delight at being honoured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their excellent performance at Birmingham 2022.

PM Modi felicitated the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday. The felicitation was attended by both athletes and their coaches. Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik were among those present.

Prime Minister congratulated the players and coaches for their stupendous performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, where India bagged 22 Gold, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals in various disciplines.

During the event, sprinter Hima Das gave the traditional Assamese gamocha and Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen gifted PM Modi her boxing gloves.

"Honoured to gift the boxing gloves signed by all the pugilists to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir. Thank you for this amazing opportunity. A great day spent with my fellow athletes who have made the country proud," Nikhat tweeted.



Hima Das took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Elated to receive blessings from our honourable Prime Minister - Shri @narendramodi Ji, by virtue of Commonwealth Games 2022. Fortunate to have presented him with our traditional gamcha, wrapped with immense gratitude from all of Assam."

Commonwealth Games 2022 champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won the gold medal in the Women's 49kg final, thanked the PM for his words of motivation.





"Honoured to meet & interact with our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Sir. Thank you so much sir for all your support & encouragement. Jai Hind," Chanu said.

"Thank You Sir for sparing your valuable time and inviting us over to your residence. It was like always a delight to speak with you," wrote shuttler Chirag Shetty.

CWG 2022 gold medallist Lakshya Sen also expressed his appreciation for being honoured by the PM.

"What a great day for all the Athletes #gratitude. Thank you so much Sir for appreciating our hard work and for your words of encouragement. We are all very grateful for your support. Will continue to make our nation proud. Jai Hind!" Indian shuttler Sen tweeted.



"Meeting Hon. PM @narendramodi ji once again, interacting with him and seeking blessing was motivating and inspiring as always. His keen interest in our performances and detailed conversations are very gratifying!" said Bhavina Patel, who won the gold medal in Para table tennis at the Birmingham 2022.

Addressing the Indian Commonwealth Games contingent on Saturday, PM said that the golden period of Indian sports has just begun and hailed the fine show of the athletes.

India finished 4th in the medal tally winning a total of 61 medals at the CWG 2022, including 22 gold medals, 16 Silver and 23 Bronze medals. (ANI)

