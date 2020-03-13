Coronavirus: Asian Chess Federation postpones events until end of June

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Asian Chess Federation on Friday decided to postpone all its scheduled events until the end of June.

"Asian Chess Federation has decided as a precautionary measure to postpone all events until the end of June. In line with this decision, the Asian Amateur Chess Championship originally scheduled for April in Muscat, Oman is postponed by force majeure until further notice after the end of June," the federation said in an official statement.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, various sporting events have been postponed. Spanish football competition La Liga has been suspended for two match days, while the Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

India-South Africa and Australia-New Zealand will be playing their respective ODI series behind closed doors.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide.

More than 127,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, while over 4,700 have died. (ANI)

