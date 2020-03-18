Coronavirus: Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant tests positive

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Kevin Durant is one of the four members of Brooklyn Nets to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club has said that one player has shown symptoms while the remaining three are asymptomatic, CNN reported.

Brooklyn Nets has not confirmed the identities of the remaining three players.

The NBA side released a statement on Twitter, saying: "The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting".



Durant has been sidelined since June 2019 after he tore his Achilles tendon during game five of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He has signed a USD 164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets during the off-season.

He is yet to suit up and play for the Nets.

Last week, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, organisers decided to suspend the NBA for at least 30 days. (ANI)

