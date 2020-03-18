Coronavirus crisis is bigger than even Olympics: IOC member

New Delhi [India], Mar 18 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Hayley Wickenheiser has slammed the body for being 'insensitive and irresponsible' as she feels that the coronavirus crisis is 'bigger than even the Olympics'.

In view of coronavirus pandemic, Wickenheiser took to Twitter and posted a message regarding the current situation.

"From an athlete's perspective, I can only imagine and try to empathize with the anxiety and heartbreak athletes are feeling right now. The uncertainty of not knowing where you're going to train tomorrow, as facilities close and qualification events are cancelled all over the world, would be terrible if you've been training your whole life for this. Everyone looks forward to an Olympics -fans, athletes, the media, the TV audience, the sponsors and marketers. It's the biggest sporting event in the World," Wickenheiser said in the message.

"It would be a wonderful thing to look forward to. BUT - this crisis is bigger than even the Olympics. Athletes can't train. Attendees can't travel plan. Sponsors and marketers can't market with any degree of sensitivity. I think the IOC insisting this will move ahead, with such conviction, is insensitive and irresponsible given the state of humanity. We don't know what's happening in the next 24 hours, let alone in the next three months," the message added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IOC said they are 'fully committed' to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics and added that 'there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage' despite coronavirus outbreak.

"The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage, and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive," the IOC said in a statement.

Tokyo is set to host the Olympic Games from July 24 to August 9 but the deadly virus has taken a huge toll on sports across the globe with many competitions either being postponed or taking place behind closed doors.

However, the IOC has encouraged all athletes to continue with their training for the quadrennial event. "The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can," the statement read.

IOC has already created a task force and said they will continue to monitor the situation 24 x 7.

"The IOC will continue to monitor the situation 24/7. Already in mid-February, a task force was set up consisting of the IOC, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese authorities and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government," the statement read. (ANI)

