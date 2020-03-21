Coronavirus: F1 drivers to square off in virtual races

Colorado [USA], Mar 21 (ANI): The Formula one has announced the launch of an F1 Virtual Grand Prix series which will feature a number of current F1 drivers.

The series was created to enable fans to continue watching the races virtually after the first race of 2020 Formula 1 season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The first race of the series will see current F1 drivers line up on the grid alongside a host of stars to be announced in due course," the Formula One said in a statement.

"In order to guarantee the participants safety at this time, each driver will join the race remotely, the statement added.

Participants will square off remotely with a broadcast available on Formula One's official website, Facebook, and YouTube channels. It is expected to run for one hour and 30 minutes.

"Due to the wide variety of gaming skill levels amongst the drivers, game settings will be configured in such a way to encourage competitive and entertaining racing," the statement further read.

Earlier this month, Bahrain and Vietnam Grand Prix were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

