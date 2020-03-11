Coronavirus: IWF postpones European weightlifting championship to June

Budapest [Hungary], Mar 11 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has postponed the European Championships to June. The competition was earlier scheduled to take place between April 13-21 in Moscow, Russia.

The European Championships will now be held between June 13-21.

"The European Weightlifting Federation through the full support of the Executive Board, due to the spread of the coronavirus on the continent, has decided to postpone the European Senior Championships scheduled in Moscow, Russia 13-21 April, together with the Electoral Congress," IWF said in a statement.

The IWF had already cancelled the world junior weightlifting championship, scheduled to be been held in Romania this month. The sport's Asian and African Championships, scheduled to take place in Uzbekistan and Mauritius next month have also been deferred.

The deadly virus originated in Wuhan, China and has led to over 3800 deaths across the globe. (ANI)

