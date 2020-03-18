Coronavirus: Los Angeles Lakers players, staff likely to be tested

Los Angeles [USA], Mar 18 (ANI): NBA side Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday said that they would be following the necessary protocols after four Brooklyn Jets players tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier today, four Brooklyn Jets players, including Kevin Duranted tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the side did not reveal the identities of the other three players.

"Given the exposure risks from our game against the Nets on March 10th, we are following the next steps of our COVID-19 procedures and protocol that are established in consultation with various health officials, the NBA and our UCLA Health doctors," Lakers said in an official statement.

"The health and well-being of our players, staff, fans, and society in general, is of paramount importance to us, and will continue to be our focus," it added.

Last week, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert had also tested positive for coronavirus and this resulted in suspension of NBA for at least 30 days.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

