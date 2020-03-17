Coronavirus: SAI to postpone all national camps except for athletes training for Olympics

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Tuesday announced that all national camps will be postponed except for those athletes who are training for Olympics.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus.

Apart from the national camps, the minister has also announced that academic training in the National Centre of Excellence and STCs will be suspended till further order.

Earlier today, India reported the third death from coronavirus with an elderly patient suffering from the infection passing away in Maharashtra.

The 64-year-old patient suffering from coronavirus died at Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. The two other deaths due to the infection in India were from Karnataka and Delhi, respectively.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 126 on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

The government has decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centres.

Earlier, the government had suspended all visas to prevent the spread of the virus which has claimed over 6,000 lives.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

