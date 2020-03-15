Coronavirus: Two Oceans Marathon cancelled

Cape Town [South Africa], Mar 15 (ANI): The Two Oceans Marathon has been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and the global spread of the disease.

"Following an emergency meeting of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC board on Saturday, it was unanimously decided that all Two Oceans Marathon events scheduled for April 8-11, 2020 would be cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the global spread of the coronavirus," the Two Oceans Marathon said in a statement.

The organisers said that they are monitoring the situation. The health and safety of the competitors, staff, sponsors and the global community are paramount and an event of this scale poses far too great a risk to continue.

"We have been monitoring the status of the novel coronavirus pandemic as events have unfolded internationally and locally, and we've consulted with public health experts and authorities," Race Director Debra Barnes said. (ANI)