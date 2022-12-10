Couldn't have a better president at helm: Gagan Narang on PT Usha's election as IOA president

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): India's Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang has hailed India's legendary athlete PT Usha's election as the first woman president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

The 58-year-old is also the first Olympian and the first international medallist to hold the top post in the 95-year-old history of IOA.

"Absolutely we couldn't have a better president at the helm of affairs. Looking forward to her leadership and working together under her guidance," Gagan Narang told ANI.



Gagan Narang, 2012 London Olympic bronze medallist, and Rowing Federation of India president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo have been elected unopposed as vice presidents.

"Feel responsible. I think it is a very important position. It is a huge role of responsibility and I hope that we are able to fulfill the aspirations that people have from us. Of course, our direction will be to learn from our mistakes and do things for the betterment of sports," said Gagan Narang.

PT Usha's election brings an end to a long-drawn crisis in the faction-ridden IOA which was warned of a possible suspension by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) if elections were not held this month.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and archer Dola Banerjee are in the executive council as male and female representatives of the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM). Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom and veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal are also part of the executive council by virtue of being president and vice president of the Athletes Commission.

The elections were held as part of IOA's newly amended constitution which was presented to the IOA general body in a special general meeting on November 10. Among its amendments are steps to introduce greater athlete representation with eight sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) and greater representation for women in various administrative and voting positions. (ANI)

