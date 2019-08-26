Couldn't hold back tears when saw Indian flag, heard national anthem: PV Sindhu

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Voicing her emotions and feelings on becoming the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships, ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday said that she failed to hold back her tears while witnessing the Indian flag go up on the venue amidst singing of the National anthem.

Taking to Twitter, she said, "I could not hold back my tears when I saw the Indian flag and heard the National anthem playing. Words can't express my feelings about yesterday's win at the World Championship."

People from all walks of life have congratulated Sindhu for becoming the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament on Sunday to become the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the event.

The 24-year-old further stated that she had been preparing for so long and thanked her parents, coaches, and trainer for the victory.

"Had been preparing for it for so long. Finally, the wait ended. It wouldn't have been possible without the support of my Parents, my coaches ( Gopi sir and Ms Kim ) and my trainer ( mr Srikanth Verma) And most Importantly I would like to thank my sponsors and all my fans who have supported me all along. FINALLY WORLD CHAMPION 2019," she concluded. (ANI)