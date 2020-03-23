COVID-19: Bajrang Punia to donate six months' salary to Haryana's relief fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday pledged to donate his sixth months' salary towards Haryana's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The wrestler announced it on his Twitter account.



The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and nine people have died due to the virus, the health ministry said on Monday.

As many as 15,17,327 passengers have been screened at airports so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 74, according to the ministry.

Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has 67 confirmed cases.

The World Health Organisation had declared coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

