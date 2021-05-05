COVID-19: BFI Executive-Director RK Sacheti passes away

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) Executive-Director RK Sacheti who was suffering from Covid-19, has passed away.

Along with being BFI Executive-Director, Sacheti was IOA's Associate Joint-Secretary and Meghalaya National Games GTCC Chairman.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of IOA Associate Joint Secretary and Meghalaya National Games GTCC Chairman, BFI Executive Director and dear friend, Raj Kumar Sacheti. A seasoned member of the Indian sporting fraternity, RK Sacheti was a passionate and able sports administrator and his contribution to the sport of Boxing, the Olympic and Commonwealth movement in India is fondly remembered," IOA's Secretary-General, Rajeev Mehta said in an official statement.



"On behalf of the IOA family and myself, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time. May his soul find eternal peace. RIP," he added.

IOA President Narinder Batra also condoled the demise of Sacheti by releasing an official statement of his own.

India registered 3,57,229 new COVID-19 cases and 3449 related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Currently, there are 34,47,133 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, as per the government data. (ANI)

