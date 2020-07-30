COVID-19: Female coach tests positive at Karni Singh Shooting Range

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A female coach at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range has been tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed on Thursday.

The result of the test was intimated to the authorities by the coach today. The athletes' training will not stop as the coach never visited the playing area or did not have any interaction with them.

"The coach had visited the centre's administrative department only on July 24, 2020. She did not visit the playing field or interacted with any athlete training at the centre. All actions as per protocol have been taken. The centre has been sanitized and shooters' training will be not be affected," the SAI said in a statement.

The Karni Singh range was reopened on July 8 after a three-month hiatus due to the pandemic. (ANI)

