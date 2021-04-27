COVID-19: ISSF World Cup in Baku cancelled

Munich [Germany], April 26 (ANI): The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Baku has been cancelled due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan.

"The Azerbaijan Shooting Federation (ASF) has informed the ISSF that due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and taking into account the surge in the growth of the number of people infected in the territory of Azerbaijan, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan considered it inappropriate and unsafe to organise ISSF World Cup in Baku from June 21 to July 2, 2021," the ISSF said in a statement.

"Considering all above stated we are forced to inform you that ISSF World Cup Baku 2021 will not take place. We are really sorry about that, but there was no other solution, since health of participants is the main priority for all of us," it added.

Earlier, India hosted the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range in New Delhi in March.

India had their most successful ever ISSF World Cup stage, not only finishing on top of the medal's tally but also amassing a whopping 15 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals for a tournament tally of 30 medals.

A total of 22 countries won medals over 10 competition days. As many as 294 shooters representing 53 countries took part in the tournament, which was the first International Olympic sporting event to have taken place in the country post the coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year. (ANI)