COVID-19: ITTF suspends all events till June 30

Lausanne [Switzerland], Mar 30 (ANI): International Table Tennis Federation has decided to suspend all events and activities involving international travel until June 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was taken by the ITTF Executive Committee and in the meeting, the effects of the pandemic on the table tennis schedule were also discussed.

"Due to the continued uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the ITTF Executive Committee reached the following decisions: Suspension of all currently planned ITTF events and activities that involve international travel until 30 June 2020," the ITTF said in an official statement.

The ITTF has also decided to freeze the ITTF ranking lists as of March 2020.

The executive committee also decided to reduce their expenses and the senior staff has also offered to take a salary reduction.

Now, the ITTF would be conducting another meeting on April 15 to decide further course of action.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also decided to postpone the Olympics to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 634,835, while 29,957 fatalities have been reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

