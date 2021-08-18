COVID-19: Japan Grand Prix 2021 cancelled

Tokyo [Japan], August 18 (ANI): Formula One on Wednesday announced that the 2021 Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled, with race organisers citing "ongoing complexities" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race, which was also cancelled last year because of the coronavirus situation, was due to be held in mid-October, the third event in a planned triple-header after the Russian Grand Prix and the rescheduled Turkish GP.

But on Wednesday morning it was announced the race at the Suzuka circuit would not be going ahead.



"Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country," Formula One said in a statement.

"Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.

"Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond," the statement added. (ANI)

