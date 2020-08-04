COVID-19: NRAI defers national camp for Olympic core group shooters

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday decided to defer the National Coaching camp for Olympic core group of athletes as coronavirus continues to rage.

Earlier in July, the NRAI had announced a decision to schedule a National Camp for 34 Olympic core group of shooters.

The camp was slated to begin from the first week of August at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi.

"Under the prevailing conditions with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Governing Body decided to defer the camp, till the time conditions are safer all-around as well as suitable for outstation travel," the NRAI said in an official statement.

The country's governing body for the Olympic sport of Shooting said that it will announce a new schedule at a later date. (ANI)