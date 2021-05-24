COVID-19 positive legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh admitted to Mohali hospital

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Track legend Milkha Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday.

Ace golfer Jeev, son of former athlete Milkha Singh, confirmed the move was a precautionary measure.

Milkha had tested positive for coronavirus last week and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh. His son had thanked everyone for the good wishes and said that his father was receiving wonderful care.

Milkha Singh is also known as The Flying Sikh. He still is the only Indian athlete to win gold in the 400m at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games.

He also won gold medals in the 1958 and 1962 Asian Games. He represented India in the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)