COVID-19: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh wishes speedy recovery to Milkha Singh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday spoke to Milkha Singh's son Jeev Milkha Singh to enquire about the condition of the legendary athlete.

Amarinder Singh also wished Milkha Singh a speedy recovery and said that everyone is praying for the track legend's well-being.

"Spoke to @JeevMilkhaSingh son of 'Flying Sikh' & national icon Milkha Singh Ji to enquire about the condition of his father who is admitted in ICU due to #Covid19. Conveyed my best wishes to him for his speedy recovery. All of us in Punjab are praying for his well-being," Capt. Amarinder Singh tweeted.



Meanwhile, Milkha Singh is doing better as he battles COVID-19 in the ICU of the NHE block of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today i.e 5th June 2021, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," Prof. Ashok Kumar, Spokesperson, PGIMER, Chandigarh confirmed on Saturday.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU on Thursday. He is currently being monitored by a team of three doctors at PGIMER.

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Milkha Singh and expressed hope that the iconic former athlete will be back soon to "bless and inspire athletes, who will be participating in the Tokyo Olympics."

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship.

He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)