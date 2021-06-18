COVID-19: Sprint legend Milkha Singh battling away as family prays for best

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 18 (ANI): Track legend Milkha Singh has been under the weather after testing positive for COVID-19, but the 91-year-old is battling away.

"It's been a slightly rough day for Milkha Ji. But he is battling away. We continue to pray and hope for the best," read a family statement on Friday.

The former Indian sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was in isolation at his home in Chandigarh before he was admitted to the ICU of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital in Chandigarh.

His wife, Nirmal Milkha Singh succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 85 on June 13.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to the sprint legend and inquired about his health. PM Modi wished Milkha Singh a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are set to participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He still is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, in recognition of his sporting achievements. (ANI)