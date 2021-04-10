COVID-19: Stadia for sporting events without spectators to be allowed in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Stadiums for organising sporting events shall be allowed without spectators in the national capital as Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday issued new guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, all social/political / sports/ entertainment / academic/cultural/religious / festival-related and other gatherings and congregations have been prohibited throughout the NCT of Delhi. All swimming pools, except being used for training of sportspersons for participation in National and International events.

According to the guidelines, it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to Delhi to carry a negative RT-PCR test done 72 hours prior to arrival.



If found without report, a mandatory quarantine of 14 days will be required, as per DDMA, Govt of NCT of Delhi. Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Earlier this week, all upcoming domestic badminton tournaments in the country were postponed amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Last week, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) decided to suspend the under-16 zonal tournament amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

"The Management of the Karnataka state cricket association (KSCA) has reviewed the Karnataka State Government order dated April 2, 2021, however as per the said order there has been no restriction for playing the cricket matches," Vinay Mruthyunjaya, Treasurer and Official spokesperson of KSCA had said.

"However as a precautionary measure, we have decided to suspend the ongoing U/16 Zonal tournament. However, the two days match started today will end tomorrow and after tomorrow all the matches of the ongoing tournament stands suspended. The remaining matches of the said tournament will be re-scheduled after reviewing the COVID situation," he had added. (ANI)

