COVID-19: Two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments cancelled

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 5 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday announced that Russian Open 2021 and Indonesia Masters 2021 Super 100 have been cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions and complications.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm two BWF Tour Super 100 tournaments -- the Russian Open 2021 and Indonesia Masters 2021 Super 100 - have been cancelled," BWF said in a statement.

"The ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and complications left local organisers no choice but to cancel the tournaments. The respective decisions of the National Badminton Federation of Russia and Badminton Indonesia were made in consultation and agreement with the BWF," it added.



BWF on Saturday informed that it will stage its 82nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually in May. A proposal from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives, seconded by Badminton Asia, to amend the laws of badminton relating to the scoring system will be discussed in the BWF AGM on May 22.

The proposal is to change the scoring system from best of three games of 21 points to best of five games of 11 points. According to BWF, a number of items are on the agenda including the scheduled Council Elections -- uniquely falling in an Olympic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Different proposals from the membership will be discussed during the BWF AGM, most notably the proposal to amend the laws of scoring. The BWF Council has taken forward this proposal and it will be voted on by the Membership in May.

There will also be a vote to decide three positions on the Executive Board -- BWF President, BWF Deputy President, and BWF Vice President-Para Badminton -- as well as to determine 20 Council positions. Elections will be conducted virtually using electronic voting systems. (ANI)

