COVID-19: Wrestlers Narsingh, Gurpreet and physio test positive

Sonepat (Haryana) [India], November 28 (ANI): Wrestlers Narsingh Yadav (74 kg Freestyle), Gurpreet Singh (77 kg Greco-Roman) and physiotherapist Vishal Rai have tested positive for the coronavirus. All three are asymptomatic and have been moved to Sonepat's Bhagwan Mahavir Das Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The wrestlers had rejoined the National camp in the Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional centre in Sonepat after their Diwali break and were in quarantine as per a SAI release. Keeping an eye on the Standard Operating Procedures established by SAI, they were tested on the 6th day i.e. Friday (November 27) and their report came on Saturday.



Earlier in the day, SAI informed that a one-month training camp had been sanctioned for wrestler Bajrang Punia in the US.

The decision was taken at the 50th Mission Olympic Cell meeting held on November 26. The camp will take place from December 4 to January 3 at the Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, Michigan, the USA at an approximate cost of Rs 14 lakhs.

"Bajrang who has been training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Sonepat centre after the resumption of training camps post the coronavirus lockdown, will travel to the USA with his coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physio Dhananjay," SAI said in an official statement. (ANI)

