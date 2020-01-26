Cricket fraternity greets nation on 71st Republic Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): On the 71st Republic Day, cricket fraternity extended greeting to the countrymen and wished for unity, peace, and harmony in the country.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself with a caption, "Happy Republic Day .. our nation our pride"



Opening batsman Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Wishing all my fellow Indians happy 71st Republic Day. Jai Hind"



Cricketer Suresh Raina wished for unity, peace, and harmony in the country.



Harbhajan Singh also wished the countrymen on the occasion of Republic Day.



India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent Republic after its Constitution came into effect. Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the chief guest at the parade this year. (ANI)

