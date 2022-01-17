Cueist Pankaj Advani recovers from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Ace cueist Pankaj Advani has recovered from COVID-19. After finally testing negative for the virus, Advani talked about how he was bogged down after testing positive.

"I was quarantined for 8 days after testing positive, and now I've finally recovered. For the first three days, I had severe fever and was shivering, so I chose to rest as much as possible to fasten the recovery process. I was drinking hot beverages and inhaling steam, which helped tremendously," stated Advani in an official release.

"To pass the time after a difficult three days, I binge-watched a few TV programmes. A couple of romantic comedies helped me feel better. Because this kind is spreading quickly, I would advise individuals to not take unnecessary risks and follow all the protocols. Even after that, infection is a possibility, but I feel the recovery rate is now high and swift, which is a good sign," he added.



Advani has had an incredible year, winning his 11th National Billiards title at the famous Sage University in Bhopal. It was one of the country's longest championships.

He also made history at the IBSF Global Billiards Championship in Doha, where he won his 24th world title. Our hero also qualified for the IBSF World Championship finals.

He was all ready to win the global championship this year, which had been postponed due to an increase in Omicron cases around the world, and was scheduled to take place in Doha in January. (ANI)

