Culture and people were amazing: Luke Walton on his 'awesome' India trip

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 09:38 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Sacramento Kings' coach Luke Walton, who was in India for the pre-season matches said that culture and people of the country were amazing.
"The trip was awesome, the culture and the people here have been amazing," Walton said in the post-match press conference here on Saturday.
Sacramento Kings were beaten by Indiana Pacer by 130-106 in the match and the coach said his team was not that aggressive as their opponents.
"Our top priority is defence and we have talked about it a lot. I think we showed nice moments of defence and I thought tonight we were not as aggressive as we needed to be. Indiana was doing a really nice job of penetrating our defence," he said.
"We got a lot of talent on our team but we know, as a group, if we want to win consistently then we got to get better at defence," Walton added.
However, Walton is excited about the start of the season as he said: "We got a couple of weeks (before the start of the season) to get a lot of work in but as far as excitement goes, if you are a basketball guy then it does not get any more excited than this time of the year." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:37 IST

