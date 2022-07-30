CWG 2022: 14-year-old Squash player Anahat Singh, debutant Abhay Singh start off with wins

Birmingham [UK], July 30 (ANI): Indian Squash team kickstarted its Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with two solid victories, with 14-year-old Anahat Singh and debutant Abhay Singh advancing to the round of 32 stage.

Anahat, the youngest member of India's CWG contingent, defeated Jada Ross of Saint Vincente and the Grenadines in her women's singles round of 64 match. She won the game by a margin of 11-5, 11-2, 11-0. The youngster was hard to play against and secured the win within three straight games to qualify for the round of 32.

"#Squash Update Youngest member of the Indian Contingent for #CWG2022 14-yr old Anahat Singh wins her debut match at @birminghamcg22 Anahat defeats Jada Ross (SVG) - (11-5, 11-2, 11-0) in WS event and advances to the Round of 32 Keep it up Anahat!! #Cheer4India," tweeted SAI Media.

Abhay, representing India in his first-ever CWG defeated Joe Chapman of British Virgin Islands in his round of 64 match. He won the match by 11-5, 11-5, 11-5. He did not give Chapman any chance to make a comeback and secured the win within just three games, with two more to go.

He will now face Alan Clyne of Scotland in his round of 32 match.

"#Squash Update Debutant @abhaysinghk98 begins his campaign at CWG @birminghamcg22

with a - victory over Joe Chapman (IVB); score: 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 He will next face Alan Clyne (SCO) in the Round of 32 Good Luck #Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022," tweeted SAI Media.



Coming to Squash, here are the matches scheduled for today:

-Men's singles round of 32--Ramit Tandon Vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica)

-Women's singles round of 32--Joshana Chinappa Vs TBD

-Women's singles round of 32--Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla Vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia)

-Men's singles round of 32--Saurav Ghosal vs TBD

Commonwealth Games 2022 started from Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8.

India is being represented by 215 athletes who will take part in 141 events across 19 sporting disciplines. (ANI)

