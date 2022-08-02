CWG 2022: Anurag Thakur congratulates athletes who have won medals so far

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday congratulated all the Indian athletes who have captured medals for the country at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

"I congratulate the medal winners and also extend best wishes to all those who have to participate in upcoming events. I am sure that the Indian athletes will give their 100% and win medals as many as possible," said the minister to the media.

India is currently in the sixth position in the medal tally with a total of ten medals which consist of four gold, silver and bronze medals each. India has absolutely dominated the sport of weightlifting, winning seven of its medal in it.

The weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened India's account at the Commonwealth Games by winning a Silver medal with a combined lift of 248 kg in the final of Men's 55 kg category.

Gururaja Poojary was another weightlifter who followed this with a bronze in the final of Men's 61 kg final with a combined lift of 269 kg.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a gold medal in the Women's 49 kg category final with a combined lift of 201 kg.

Bindyarani Devi also clinched a silver medal in weightlifting, capturing a silver in the Women's 55 kg category with a combined lift of 202 kg.

After this, weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga created history by capturing a gold medal with a record-breaking combined lift of 300 kg in the men's 67 kg final.

Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313 kg in the men's 73 kg final after that.

India's seventh medal in weightlifting came when Harjinder Kaur won a bronze medal with a combined lift of 212 kg in the Women's 71 kg final on Monday.

Two medals came for India in the sport of Judo as well, with Shushila Devi winning a silver medal in the women's Judo 48 kg final. Shushila suffered a defeat against South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi by a Waza-Ari at the Coventry Arena Judo Mat 2 and had to settle for a silver medal.

Later, Vijay Kumar Yadav won a bronze medal in the judo men's 60 kg final.

Also, the Indian Lawn Bowls team created history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport, capturing Gold by defeating South Africa in the final of the women's fours event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The action was back and forth between India and their opponents, who are among the best teams in the sport with 44 medals. India was represented by Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh in this historic match. India won the match by 17-(ANI)