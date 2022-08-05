CWG 2022: Bajrang Punia clinches Gold in men's 65 kg category wrestling

Birmingham [UK], August 5 (ANI): Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched Gold Medal for India after winning the final against Canada's Lachlan Mcneil in men's 65 kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Friday.

Punia was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. He finished with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period.

But McNeil made a comeback with a strong effort and he cut down the deficit by two points to make it 2-4. Punia took the lead once again after scoring two more points. The Indian did not look back from there and won the match 9-2.

Punia reached the final after defeating George Ramm of England in the semi-final. He defeated his English opponent 10-0.

He had reached the semi-final of the men's freestyle 65 kg category after defeating Jean Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarter-final.

Bajrang was at his very best in the match as he gained a 6-0 win by fall. The match lasted for just one minute.

Commonwealth Games started from July 28 in Birmingham and will go on till August 8. (ANI)