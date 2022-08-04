CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal advances to semi-finals; confirms medal

Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): Indian boxer Amit Panghal advanced to the semi-finals of the men's flyweight 51kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday, thereby confirming a medal for India.

The Indian defeated Scottish boxer Lennon Mulligan 5-0 in his quarter-finals match at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull.

Panghal eased into the bout after landing some big left punches early but the Scotsman showed a determined front, landing a few shots of his own.

Mulligan came out strong in the second round and stayed busy pushing the Indian to the ropes. The experienced Panghal though countered punched his way out of the clinch in the second round.



The third round of the match was a one-sided match as Amit Panghal handled Mulligan throughout and easily emerged the victor by unanimous decision.

In the semi-finals at Birmingham 2022, Amit Panghal will face Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia, who knocked out Australia's Alex Winwood in his final eight bouts.

Later in the day, Jaismine Lomboria won her bout against Troy Garton of New Zealand in the quarter-final of the women's lightweight category to assure India's fifth medal in boxing at the Birmingham 2022.

The 21-year-old Lomboria defeated her rival 4-1 via split decision to qualify for the semi-finals. In the next round, she will lock horns with the winner of the bout between Isle of Man's Jade Burden and England's Gemma Richardson.

Jaismine joined Mohammed Hussamuddin, Nitu Ghanghas, Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal on the list of Indian pugilists who have confirmed at least a bronze medal. (ANI)

