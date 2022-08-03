CWG 2022, Day 5: Badminton mixed team clinches silver in final, gold sealed in TT and Lawn Bowls

Birmingham [UK], August 3 (ANI): It was another successful day for India as they added four more medals to their tally, taking the total to 13 which includes 5 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze medals.



The quartet of Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia created history by bagging the country's first-ever medal in the sports of Lawn Bowls beating South Africa (17-10) in the final.



Vijay Thakur won the silver medal in the men's 96kg category to make it eight medals for India at these games in weightlifting.



The medal rush continued as the Indian men's table tennis team defeated Singapore to win its second straight gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. However, the mixed badminton team could not repeat their achievements from Gold Coast 2018 but settled for a silver medal.



Long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya confirmed their berth in the final as did Manpreet Kaur for the women's shot put final. Swimmers Kushagra Rawat and Advait Page took the final two spots in qualification to reach the men's 1500m freestyle final.



Saurav Ghosal will battle for the bronze after his defeat in the men's singles semi-final in squash.



There was some bummer for Indians as well. Dutee Chand was eliminated from the women's 100m heats, India were beaten 3-1 in women's hockey, weightlifter Punam Yadav had a tough day in the women's 76kg and Seema Punia finished an underwhelming fifth in the women's discus throw final. (ANI)