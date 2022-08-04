CWG 2022: Dipika Pallikal-Saurav Ghosal pair enter squash mixed doubles quarter-finals

Birmingham [UK], August 4 (ANI): Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal got the better of the Welsh duo of Emily Whitlock and Peter Creed in a short match as the Indian duo walked away with a 2-0 win to advance to the quarter-finals of the squash mixed doubles event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday.



The experienced Indian duo defeated the Wales pair 11-8, 11-4 in the Round of 16 tie to secure themselves a spot in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, the Indian men's doubles duo of Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar won 11-3, 11-1 in the round of 32 at Birmingham 2022. They advanced into the round of 16 after a convincing victory against the British Virgin Islands pair.

Abhay and Senthilkumar will be in action on August 5 against Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne of Scotland. (ANI)

