CWG 2022: India sprinter Hima Das fails to qualify for women's 200m final

Birmingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): Star sprinter Hima Das narrowly missed out qualifying for the finals of the women's 200m sprint at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Friday.

India's Hima Das finished third in the 200 semi-finals 2 clocking 23.42 seconds. Namibia's Christine Mboma topped the tally with 22.93 seconds while Australia's Ella Connolly was just one second faster than Hima.

Overall, Hima Das was 10th among 24 semi-finalists and missed out on the qualification for the final by 0.02s. The Indian sprinter has a personal best of 22.88s in the 200m.



While the two fastest sprinters from each round in heat will receive automatic qualification, the two other fastest sprinters among those who don't qualify automatically will also make it to the playoffs.

Hima is a former junior world champion and also bagged the silver medal in the women's 400m race at the 2018 Asian Games.

Hima Das will be in action next in the women's 4x100m event on Saturday. (ANI)

