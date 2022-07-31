CWG 2022: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain eases into quarter-finals

Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): Lovlina Borgohain started her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign on a winning note as she defeated New Zealand's Ariane Nicholson in the light middleweight 70kg category on Saturday.

Lovlina comprehensively beat New Zealand boxer, Ariane Nicholson, 5-0 by unanimous decision to sail through at the National Exhibition Centre.



Both boxers were a little cautious in the first round as they felt each other out but Lovlina was the more attacking of the duo and landed a couple of punches, which gave her the opening round.

Lovlina upped the attack in the second round as a tired Nicholson tried to hold out but to no avail. In the third round, the Indian boxer apparently had more energy as she skillfully dodged Nicholson's attacks and landed her double right jabs and punches with comfort to book her passage through to the next round.

Lovlina Borgohain will next lock horns with CWG 2018 silver-medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. (ANI)

