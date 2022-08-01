CWG 2022: Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin cruises into quarter-finals

Birmingham [UK], August 1 (ANI): Gold Coast 2018 bronze-medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin joined Amit Panghal in the quarter-finals with a victory over Bangladesh boxer Mohammad Salim Hossain in the men's 57kg featherweight round of 16 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Monday.



Hussamuddin, who had outlasted South Africa's Amzolele Dyeyi 5-0 round of 32, also won his pre-quarterfinal bout by unanimous decision after a fantastic tactical display.

Earlier in the day, Indian boxer Amit Panghal eased his way into the quarter-finals of the men's flyweight 51kg boxing.

Amit Panghal, a silver medallist from Gold Coast 2018, thrashed Vanuatu's Namri Berri by unanimous decision at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Solihull. (ANI)

