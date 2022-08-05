CWG 2022: Indian grappler Anshu Malik clinches silver in Women's Freestyle 57kg

Birmingham [UK], August 5 (ANI): Grappler Anshu Malik won the silver medal in the Women's Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.

Malik faced 3-7 defeat against Nigeria's Adekuoroye in the gold medal match. Malik bagged the first medal for India in the wrestling of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Anshu Malik fought hard but was too defensive at the start of the bout and changed her tactics in the last minute to bounce back which allowed Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye to counterattack. Her Nigerian opponent was dominant throughout the match and took the match by pinning and rolling Malik out of the ring.



Anshu Malik had scored 10-0 win against Sri Lanka's Nethmi Poruthotage to move to the final.

Earlier, Sakshi Malik advanced into the final after a 10-0 victory against Berthe Emilienne Etane in the semi-final of the women's freestyle 62kg category. Sakshi is confirmed of a silver medal and will face Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in the final.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham on July 28 and will go on till August 8. (ANI)

