CWG 2022: Indian gymnast Ruthuja Nataraj finishes 17th in women's all-around final

Birmingham [UK], July 31 (ANI): Indian gymnast Ruthuja Nataraj finished 17th in the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.

India's 18-year-old gymnast scored 43.000 in the women's all-around final at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The performance saw her finish 17th in the category. Nataraj's individual apparatus scores were 12.950 in the vault, 10.000 in uneven bars, 10,250 in the balance beam and 9.800 in the floor exercise.

Georgia Godwin from Australia won the gold medal in the category, Ondine Achampong won silver and Emma Spence won bronze.



In the semi-finals, Ruthuja Nataraj scored 12.300 on the vault, 11.950 on uneven bars, 11.350 on the balance beam, and 10.650 on the floor exercise for a combined total of 46.250 points.

Meanwhile, India failed to shine in the Triathlon Mixed Team Relay final and finished at the 10th spot on the points table with the timing of 1:31:43.

The Indian team of Adarsh Muralidharan, Pragnya Mohan, Vishwanath Yadav and Sanjana Joshi finished with a clocking of 1:31:43 in the triathlon mixed team relay final at Commonwealth Games 2022 to finish 10th.

Hosts England topped the table to claim the gold medal with an outstanding timing of 1:16:40. Wales and Australia won the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In the Cycling event, Women's cyclist Mayuri Lute finished with a time of 36.868s in the 500m time trail final at Birmingham 2022. She was the only Indian in the final and finished 18th with a gap of 3.634s behind the winner. (ANI)

