CWG 2022: Indian men's fours team strikes silver in lawn bowls final

Birmingham [UK], August 6 (ANI): The Indian men's fours team clinched the silver medal in the lawn bowls final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

The men's fours team of Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar suffered defeat against Northern Ireland 5-18 in a tense and thrilling final at Victoria Park.

The Indian lawn bowl quartet claimed a historic silver medal for India in Birmingham.

At the beginning of the match, India were unable to control the first five ends of the lawn bowls men's fours gold medal match and trailed by six points against Northern Ireland. India scored the only point in the match so far in the fifth end.



After the end of 10, Northern Ireland were in control of the final as they lead the Indian unit by a score of 12-5.

Northern Ireland earned another point to push further ahead in the final of the men's fours lawn bowl event as they lead 13-5 in end 11. At that time, Northern Ireland were running away with the fixture as they established a firm lead at 17-5.

Northern Ireland won the gold medal in the men's fours lawn bowl event as they marched past India in the final with a score of 18-5.

Earlier they defeated England 13-12 in a tense and thrilling semi-final at Victoria Park.

The Indian women's fours team won the historic gold medal in this edition. (ANI)

